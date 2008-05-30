Video: Telstra's Hologram Demonstration

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Here's a video of the hologram technology Telstra showed off the other day. While Dr Hugh Bradlow doesn't have the same kind of appeal as say a Prince Charles, Richard Branson or a Bill Gates, it's still fairly convincing to watch.

There's a fair amount of fluff in there, but stick with it until the 1:58 minute mark where you'll see the Emperor Sol using the hologram tech to announce his battlestation is fully operational tell us Telstra's goals in showcasing the new technology.

Maybe it's just me, but I do think a black hoodie would suit him...

