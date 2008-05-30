Video of Real, Live Aliens to Be Shown to Press Tomorrow by This Totally Sane Guy

Apparently, a video showing real, live space aliens will be shown to the media on Friday by totally not-crazy Jeff Peckman. The Denver resident is pushing to create an Extraterrestrial Affairs Commission to deal with interacting with the interstellar visitors that he claims are all over the place. Think the video might be a fake? You wish! It was totally verified by an instructor at the Colorado Film School, an institution that is apparently the expert in videos of aliens.

The video shows "an extraterrestrial's head popping up outside of a window at night, looking in the window, that's visible through an infrared camera." That all sounds well and good to me, but I wonder just how convincing any video can be in this day and age. When an amateur special effects creator can make an incredibly convincing UFO video in his spare time, I highly doubt that some fuzzy night vision footage of an alien peeking in someone's bedroom window is going to win over sceptics.

Also, just look at Peckman's eyes! If those aren't crazy eyes, I don't know what are. Those eyes alone are enough to convince me that he's full of it and his video is a fake. [Rocky Mountain News]