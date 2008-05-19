We've been following the off-again, on-again news about Sony Ericsson's upcoming Xperia X1 smartphone for a while: Blam even managed to get his mits on one. But now there's this video doing the intertube rounds that may be showing the next phones that'll carry the Xperia brand. Look past the CGI and notice that the guy and the girl are holding slightly different models: hers has a front-facing camera, his has three extra buttons on the front. And also notice that "may be": these might not be Xperia phones at all, though Sony has mentioned a future Xperia range. There's not more much we can tell, apart from the fact that the phones look like pretty advanced bits of touchscreen kit. Watch this space. [ via TBGR]
Video Could be Glimpse of Future Sony Ericsson Xperia Mobiles
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.