How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

VIA's Tiny Pico-ITX Motherboards Get Even Smaller

The Pico-ITX motherboards were already small, but they are getting another downgrade in size thanks to the EPIA PX5000EG—a 500MHz board that can be cooled without the bulky fan—which helps bring the size down to a minuscule 3.9" x 2.8." As you might have guessed, the downgrade in processor speed from 1GHz means that this board won't be tearing up any substantial software, but it should prove extremely popular with the embedded market.

If you were wondering what the board was capable of, you will be happy to know VIA is holding a contest where competitors must guess how long the PX5000EG can survive running Ubuntu 8.04 Linux and playing an MPEG-4 video without any cooling whatsoever. Entries are being accepted today through the 21st—the winner will receive an ARGO builder kit.
[VIA and Naked Pico Contest via TechnoVoyance via BoingBoing Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles