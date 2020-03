This is the Vertebrae, a vertical bathroom with everything you need inside it. Let's take it from the top, shall we? Shower, kids' shower, toilet cistern, storage space, sink, can, bog brush cupboard. See the full video tour of the US$20,000 glorified aircraft bathroom after the jump.

There's probably a Loolander "Loo Steel" joke there somewhere, but I can't be bothered. [Pocket-Lint and Design Odyssey]