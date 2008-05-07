How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Verb for Shoe Auto-Adjusts Comfort With Built-in Computer

The adapting Verb shoes from VectraSense Technologies, an MIT spin-off company, have been in development for a while, but now they're finally ready to buy. They're not quite Marty's amazing Nike's from Back to the Future 2 but they are clever: the built-in twin air bladders are controlled by an on-board computer that detects what activities you're up to and adjusts the air pressure accordingly.

verbshoe3verbshoe23verbshoe1

The idea behind the design is that the shoes are always comfortable, adapting dynamically. And if that's not 21st Century enough, then the shoes also have built-in wireless networking which can let you swap contact info with other Verb wearers nearby, and connect up to a PC so you can access the autocomfort settings. Activating the wireless mode is achieved by tipping your foot vertically and holding it for five seconds, so you shouldn't trip it off accidentally.

Partly because of all this technology, and partly because they're hand-made to order, a pair will set you back $699.99. [Verb via Talk2MyShirt]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles