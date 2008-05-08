U.S.S. Independence: A Triple Hulled, Weapon-Laden Monster That is Surprisingly Affordable

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Last month, the US Navy and General Dynamics took the lid off the new U.S.S Independence littoral combat ship (LCS). This beast will sail close to the shore and throw everything imaginable at an enemy—from armoured vehicles and helicopters to shells, torpedoes and missiles. Plus, it can hustle at a rumoured 60 knots. Basically, that means the enemy will have a difficult time escaping the wrath of this mighty vessel no matter where they are.

Hell, you could be sitting in a Port-a-Potty in the middle of the desert and this thing would probably drop out of the sky hurling torpedoes up the toilet. And the best part is that the price tag tops out at only US$208 million, which is fairly frugal for the US government. That's why the Navy plans on building 55 of them in the near future. [instapinch via DVICE]

