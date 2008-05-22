Using Twitter for Home Automation

Even though most Twitter users use it to inform the world of their bowel movements, Justin Wickett came up with a slightly more clever use for the app. He uses an INSTEON switch and a computer in order to monitor a Twitter account for the on or off switch command send from his mobile phone. When it's received, the computer flicks the switch and turns off the light. Between the text message delay, the fact that he needs a COMPUTER hooked up, and the general way-too-geekiness of Twitter, he's better off setting up an actual home automation system for his lights. [Vimeo via Hacknmod]