Users Report T-Mobile 3G Network Has Data

T-Mobile says that the 3G service rolling out today is voice-only for now, but New York-based users on HowardForums claim they're receiving 3G data too. One user says he's getting speeds over 400k/sec on his Nokia N73, and can receive calls while streaming music, something the old 200k/sec EDGE network isn't equipped to do. The 3G speed bump has only been confirmed in some parts of Brooklyn, so this isn't a full-scale upgrade. But it's exciting news for T-MO users who thought they'd be waiting longer to get their 3G. [HowardForums via Electronista]