Used Cars Are More Eco-Friendly Than Hybrids?

Here's a simple, compelling argument we read in Wired that shows a used car may be a more ecologically sound choice than a new Prius:

Energy It Takes To Build Prius

113,000 BTUs



113,000 BTUs In Gasoline

3,785 litres



Distance Driven to Break Even For Build Cost

74,000 kms



Time Needed For Average Driver to Hit 74,000 Kms

Over 3 Years



Distance Driven to Break Even with 1998 Toyota Tercel*

161,000 kms



Time Needed For Average Driver to Hit 161,000 kms

Over 7 Years

* or any car that gets 11.5 kpl city / 15 kpl highway

** distance/year ratios built on 13,500-mile yearly average [Wired]