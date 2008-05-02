USB Rechargeable AA Batteries Now Available In Australia

These have been around for a while overseas, but it's the first time I've seen them available from an Australian distributor.

Essentially they're rechargeable AA batteries that charge via USB. Exciting, no? They feature an LED light so you can see when they've finished charging, and cost just $20. They're quite eco-friendly too, if you're into that kind of thing.

UPDATE: Obviously I live in a bubble, because you guys have been pointing out that these have been available in Australia for over a year now at Jaycar, Tesora, Dick Smith's and PCCasegear. They're still a cool product, but feel free to pick them up from your retailer of choice. =)

[Latestbuy]