USB Poker Chips, Go "All In" with the Gambling Addiction

Do you love poker? Is your favourite channel The Poker Channel The Travel Channel? Are you wearing sunglasses right now so your co-workers can't tell if you're looking at the screen or the sticky note right beside the computer screen? Will you avoid showering for a week just to test your skin's resistance to bacteria for marathon poker sessions?

Then yeah, this 2GB poker chip flash drive is totally worth your US$28. Because we both know that when you told all those stories about the "system" you used to make boatloads of cash playing online poker, you were just bluffing. [Product via OhGizmo]