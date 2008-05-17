How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

USB Awesome Laptop Speaker Is Bendy, Looks Vintage-y

If this self-declared Awesome Laptop Speaker is like most of the wares you buy at Urban Outfitters, you're probably paying a hefty markup for poorly made crap on the basis of its pseudo-vintage aesthetics (and it matches your MBP!). But supposedly this USB speaker (which is, admittedly, attractive) will pump out The Arcade Fire with more gusto than your tinny laptop speakers will, and it's only US$40. And hey, it's bendy! I have the feeling the bass leaves something to be desired, though. [Urban Outfitters via Shiny Shiny]

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

