Urine-Off Lets You Find, Get Rid of the Many, Many Pee Stains Around Your House

If you're like me, there is urine all over your house. You know how crazy life can get, what with trying to juggle a career, a social life and a family. Sometimes you just don't know where that pee will end up! For a guy on the go like me, there's Urine-Off. It's spray that gets rid of pesky piss from wherever you spray it. It also comes with a helpful black light to help you find those "party stains," as they're known in my household. Finally, you can stop feeling guilty about peeing all over the place! It's a weight off my shoulders, let me tell you. Don't wait, buy yours today! [Product Page via NerdApproved]