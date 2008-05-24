Urine-Off Lets You Find, Get Rid of the Many, Many Pee Stains Around Your House

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you're like me, there is urine all over your house. You know how crazy life can get, what with trying to juggle a career, a social life and a family. Sometimes you just don't know where that pee will end up! For a guy on the go like me, there's Urine-Off. It's spray that gets rid of pesky piss from wherever you spray it. It also comes with a helpful black light to help you find those "party stains," as they're known in my household. Finally, you can stop feeling guilty about peeing all over the place! It's a weight off my shoulders, let me tell you. Don't wait, buy yours today! [Product Page via NerdApproved]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

