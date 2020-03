Actiga's partnering with Microsoft to make officially sponsored third-party wireless peripherals, the first of which is a skateboard controller. It's going to be compatible with the latest skating games, presumably, but there haven't been any compatibility announcements yet. What Actiga is going to follow this up with is unclear, but we'd think maybe a gun controller for all the FPS games, or a...yeah there's pretty much mostly shooter games on the 360. [Kotaku]