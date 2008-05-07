Unlocked iPhones Putting Gadget Activation Company Out of Business

Hey, you there, with the unlocked iPhone. I bet you're feeling pretty good about it, satisfied you're totally getting over on the Death Star. But have you ever thought about the little(r) guy, the outside contractors doing the flooring, you might be screwing over? Cause you are. Synchronoss makes the activation magic happen for the iPhone, as well as a lot of other gadgets. But the millions of unlocked iPhones floating around—a trend they expect to get worse—is costing them a quarter of their revenue, nearly US$30 million. That bit of news today nuked their stock value by 44 percent, meaning you guys are basically killing the company. Do you feel so righteous now? Oh, okay. [Alley Insider]