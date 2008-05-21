Underpants Measure Blood Pressure Without Inconvenient Bulges

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Moving the world forward one inch at a time, Philips has developed underpants that can monitor your blood pressure. And no, before you get your hopes up (this post is a trap!,) the sensors are not where where you think but on the waistband. We can only hope the final models are better looking than the zero-sex-appeal patent shot after the jump.

They measure the pulse wave velocity, which is the time it takes for one pulse to pass between two sensors. Which is really nice for people who have to watch their blood pressure. If you are in that group and need one of these, please make sure you are wearing pants at least three times a day.

[The Register via Core77]

