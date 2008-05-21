UK Government Wants to Build a Database of Every Phone Call and Email

Seriously, what is going on in England? Isn't this the country that produced 1984? Has anyone read it lately? Because between the insane number of closed circuit cameras placed around Britain and now the governments desire to have an active database of every single phone call and email sent in the country, it's beginning to look like Big Brother is alive and well across the pond.

The plans for the new database are currently being drafted up and may be proposed for inclusion in the draft Communications Bill later this year. While many of the types of politicians you'd expect are behind it, a number of others are, thankfully, vehemently against it. They're against it not because of the basic violation of citizens' privacy that would come from such an action, however. Instead, they point to the UK government's lousy track record with data security as a security threat greater than whatever threats they'd be stopping by being able to look up those emails of you flirting with the girl you met at the office Christmas party. It's another really strong argument against giving governments overreaching powers to spy on their citizens.

Hopefully, the people of England will get properly angry and vocal against this plan, keeping it from ever becoming a reality. The next step, after all, will be the thought police, and at that point it's really too late. [BBC via Boing Boing]