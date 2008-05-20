Turn Your Guitar Hero Guitar Into a MIDI Controller

I can't tell you how many times I have looked down at my Guitar Hero guitar and wished that it could be used like a real instrument. The only problem was that I lacked the ability to build one. Oh, and I have no musical ability whatsoever. Fortunately, it appears that someone with skills has done the dirty work for me by figuring out a way to turn a Guitar Hero guitar into a full-fledged MIDI controller.

With the current version you can:

•Play 2 octaves of an 8 note scale at a time,

•Change the starting note anywhere in the range of a regular keyboard

•Change octaves

•Change keys

•Change tonal modes (Ionian, Mixolydian, Lydian, Dorian, Aeolian, Phrygian, Locrian)

•Change the timbre of a sound

•Change the resonance of a sound

•Use the whammy bar to pitchbend

•Play chords in the mode you have the guitar set to (major/minor/etc.)

•Rock out with a video game toy

And the best part of the deal is that you can put one together for yourself for less than US$50 (assuming you already have the guitar). For how-to instructions, hit the following link. [Slapyak via MAKE]