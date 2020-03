Our friends over the pond know it as the PC Engine. Most Americans know it as that console that played Bonk. Now it's on the iPhone through emulator support. An iPhone version of the classic emulator Temper, temper4iphone looks like it's running pretty smoothly on Apple's mobile in this video. But you know the drill; jailbreak the iPhone before partaking. Too bad we'll probably never see this stuff in a formal SDK... [ZodTTD via BBgadgets]