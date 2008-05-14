How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Triumph Brings Out Bra-and-Pants Set with Solar Panels (Guess Where the Beverage Dispenser Is)

This bra-and-pants set in astroturf a fetching shade of public-convenience green towelling is, aspazzarently, part of underwear manufacturer Triumph's Autumn-Winter collection. As well as a whacking great panel of photovoltaic cells on the front of it (useful for winterwear, don't you think?) there's an electronic "scoreboard" and a built-in beverage holder (I am not making this up, I swear) that I thought looked more like those gel-filled pouches that the pneumatically-challenged use to boost their cleavage, and that Google Translate was having an off-day. Until I saw the picture of the lay-dee model showing off the gear with a drinking straw tucked down the side of the bra.

From what else I can gather from reading the blurb, Triumph is going into the household energy business. Expect to see a bunch of dome-shaped solar panels on the top of Japanese building soon. [Impress]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles