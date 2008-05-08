How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Trek Desk Forces You to Exercise All Day at Work, Makes Your Job Even More Miserable

It's no secret that desk-based jobs (such as blogging) provide a lifestyle for people that quickly turns them into quivering, rotund masses of gravy-scented putty, which is why it's no surprise that this whole "exercising while you work" thing piques people's interest. But really, do you want to jog on a treadmill all day while you work, or bounce up and down on a yoga ball?

We're not talking about 20-minute stints here, we're talking about replacing your desk with exercise equipment. There's no leaning back in your desk chair with this Trek Desk, people. It's balls-out commitment.

And while I don't doubt for a second that you'd lose weight if you did light exercise for eight straight hours every day, who the hell wants to do that? Why don't you just, you know, go to the gym for 45 minutes after work so you aren't disgusting and sweaty during meetings. You don't want to get a reputation for that stinky, out of breath guy who doesn't know the meaning of the word "moderation," after all. [Product Page via Boing Boing Gadgets]

