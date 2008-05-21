Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Lets You Deactivate Selected Parts of Your Brain

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation is a process in which you run an electromagnet over parts of the brain, which essentially turns them off. You may have LOL'd at the idea of Kirsten Dunst and Mark Ruffalo erasing Jim Carrey's brain while dancing around in their underwear, but this brain altering technology is no joke. While effects don't appear to be permanent or long-standing, doctors and researchers think it could show how the brain recovers from traumas such as stroke. Though the technology might run a teensy-weensy risk of causing epilepsy, that's all. The video below shows grown men reciting nursery rhymes and turning into stuttering messes. [Daily Telegraph via Medgadget via io9]