Touchscreen Blackberry Thunder Coming Exclusively to Verizon?

While yes, the Blackberry Bold is a pretty slick looking update to the hallowed Blackberry line, it still sports a physical keyboard — clearly a quaint remnant of smartphones from a bygone era. What the people want these days are touchscreens, beautiful, difficult to use touchscreens. And that's just what RIM is going to deliver with the Blackberry Thunder.

The Boy Genius has a bunch of new details on the upcoming touchscreen Blackberry, including the interesting tidbit that it'll be a lifetime exclusive on Verizon in the US and Vodafone in Europe. It'll have a mere four physical keys and will run on 3G EV-DO Rev. C as well as GSM HSPA for international use. No word on when this thing is going to drop, or whether or not anyone who uses a Blackberry will allow a physical QWERTY keyboard to be pried from their grip, but we'll keep you updated.

Oh, and that image above is merely a mockup of what a touchscreen Blackberry might look like, not an actual product rendering.

"Excuse me, do these effectively hide my thunder?" [Boy Genius]