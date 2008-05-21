TokyoFlash Infection Watch For that Bacteria-Chic Look

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

TokyoFlash—always guaranteed to surprise us with impossible-to read watch designs— has just stumped up it's newest offering, which this time looks like some kind of organic cell pattern. It's dubbed "Infection"... and you can just imagine the advertising tag can't you? Yep: "No one is immune to infection." The time is revealed by 12 red, 11 yellow and four green LEDs, and you can choose to animate the display or just show the right time. The curved stainless-steel and leather watch is water-resistant to 3ATM and is available now for around US$135. [TokyoFlash via Geekalerts]

tokyoflashinfection1tokyoflashinfection3tokyoflashinfection2

