T-Mobile Officially Launches 3G Network, Officially

Even though T-Mobile's 3G network has been up and running for a few days now in NYC, they were modest about it until just now. Fear not, folks, they talk up data plenty in the press release, though you've gotta have a phone that can take advantage—and those are few and far between. (They promise HSDPA "along with new and compelling data-centric, all-in-one devices" in "the coming months.") But in the meantime, enjoy crystal clear nagging from your mum over 3G! No details on which other major markets will get 3G when, so you might wanna check the list we cribbed earlier.

T-Mobile USA Begins Commercial 3G Network Rollout

Company Launches UMTS/HSDPA Network in New York City on its AWS Spectrum;

Plans 3G Network Launches in Major Markets Across the Country in the Coming Months

NEW YORK and BELLEVUE, Wash. - May 5, 2008- T-Mobile USA, Inc. today announced that the company has taken the first commercial step in the rollout of its third-generation (3G) wireless network by launching its UMTS/HSDPA network in New York City. T-Mobile plans to continue the rollout of its 3G network across major metropolitan markets through the year. By year's end, T-Mobile expects its high-speed data network will be available in those cities where a majority of its subscribers currently use data services.

"The launch of our 3G network comes at a time when 3G phones and services are more affordable, capable and appealing to our consumer marketplace than ever before," said Cole Brodman, chief development officer, T-Mobile USA. "We benefit not only from the economic scale of 3G, but also from the extensive commercial experience of 3G in our European markets. Today, T-Mobile USA customers already have among the highest adoption of data and messaging services in the industry. Through our 3G network, we look forward to delivering a rich portfolio of new and meaningful services to enrich our customers' lives."

T-Mobile's 3G network supports voice and data services consistent with available service and handset offerings. The company today offers multiple phones that are able to operate on the UMTS network. The phones are designed to automatically connect to the best available network (3G or GSM/GPRS/EDGE) to provide the great call quality and rich communication services customers expect from T-Mobile.

Customers using a 3G-capable handset from T-Mobile will also experience faster data speeds when accessing the Web, or downloading content from the T-Mobile t-zones content portal, for example.

In the coming months, T-Mobile plans to offer its first HSDPA device, along with new and compelling data-centric, all-in-one devices that help make the most of T-Mobile's high-speed data network.

The launch of the 3G network also enables T-Mobile to accommodate and serve more customers more efficiently through the use of its AWS spectrum, effectively doubling T-Mobile USA's spectrum position, and laying the foundation for the company's future growth. T-Mobile and the U.S. government, namely the Department of Defence and the Department of Justice, continue to work closely and effectively together to make available AWS spectrum that will give consumers access to the 3G network.

As the 3G service rolls out in targeted major markets, T-Mobile will continue to build upon its

T-Mobile® HotSpot Wi-Fi network — its wireless high-speed Internet offering that launched in 2003 — and its nationwide voice and data network, to empower customers to effortlessly stay connected using the best available network.