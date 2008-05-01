T-Mobile 3G Launch: No 3G Data?!

TmoNews has gotten their hands on a seemingly internal T-Mobile doc discussing their imminent 3G plans. As tipped, it'll launch in NYC tomorrow and 20+ major markets by the end of the year. One thing to note, in the doc it discusses the "great call quality" and "more network availability" 3G will offer, not hot, melty data. Well, we've been told that the first phones won't be using the 3G network for data, but voice only, to offload capacity from their older network. Hence the batch of 3G mid-rangers that aren't exactly browsing or email monsters. Hit the jump to see if you're gonna get in on this by the end of the year.

New York City Austin NJ and Long Island Las Vagas Minneapolis Miami Dallas Chicago Houston Philadelphia Denver Detroit Orlando Kansas City Atlanta Los Angeles New England Portland Sacramento San Diego Seattle Washington DC San Francisco Birmingham Memphis Tampa Phoenix

