Tivoli NetWorks Radio Going Into Production

Tivoli's awaited NetWorks Radio is finally going into production this week and it's looking quite different from what we saw previously. The US$600 unit features a Global Portal accessible via the system's Ethernet and Wi-Fi, allowing you to listen to music from all over the world. In addition, the unit can interface with PCs (for DRM-free WMAs, MP3s and Real Audio) and features USB for reading music off of various mass storage devices. The inclusion of a stereo speaker or CD drive will cost extra—which is a Tivoli standard. And while we're sure it sounds great, US$600 is still a lot to pay for an internet radio...even if it comes in various "furniture grade" styles of wood casing.