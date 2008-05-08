How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Tivoli NetWorks Radio Going Into Production

Tivoli's awaited NetWorks Radio is finally going into production this week and it's looking quite different from what we saw previously. The US$600 unit features a Global Portal accessible via the system's Ethernet and Wi-Fi, allowing you to listen to music from all over the world. In addition, the unit can interface with PCs (for DRM-free WMAs, MP3s and Real Audio) and features USB for reading music off of various mass storage devices. The inclusion of a stereo speaker or CD drive will cost extra—which is a Tivoli standard. And while we're sure it sounds great, US$600 is still a lot to pay for an internet radio...even if it comes in various "furniture grade" styles of wood casing.

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles