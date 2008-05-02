TiVo Remote Control Over IP via Telnet

When TiVo worked with Crestron (the home automation company) to provide integration between your DVR and your wall control panels, they actually opened up a door for people to control your TV with just about any computer. All you have to do is telnet into your TiVo via port 31339 and type in some commands. It's pretty basic now, but the telnet interface means you can easily rig up an iPhone remote app or do some kind of port forwarding to remotely control your TV from outside your home. Why you would want to do that is your business, since we don't want to tell you how to best spend your time. The complete command list after the jump. [TiVo Community (Instructions) via Zatz Not Funny]

Type IRCODE in caps, followed by any of these commands.