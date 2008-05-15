How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

TiVo Lifetime Subscriptions Have Returned

Those who hate the idea of a monthly prick on the finger compared to a one-time police baton to the groin will be pleased to know that TiVo's Product Lifetime Subscription is back. The catch? It's more expensive than it used to be...for some.

New subscribers will have to fork over US$399 to avoid monthly charges for the life of their new TiVo—that's US$100 more than the traditional US$299 fee (but to be fair, it's the same price we saw around the holidays last year). However, existing subscribers with multi-room setups (those who are paying for multiple subscriptions) can still get the US$299 deal.

I've read countless comments complaining that the lifetime deal was gone, and it's a good option to return to customers. But even though I'm running two TiVos in my house, I'll probably be replacing one or both of them before I'd ever see the savings over my monthlies.

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles