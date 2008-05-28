TiVo Adds Another VOD Service, Breaks Amazon's Heart

While TiVo's offered Amazon Unbox downloads for some time, apparently TiVo isn't opposed to playing the field. The company just signed another video on demand partner, Cinemanow, to bring in Disney content. Their library is tiny with only 1,500 titles and we're not certain whether TiVo will only be accessing their Disney content. But there are two things we really like about this deal.

1. Some of Cinemanow's content will be available in HD. (Unbox will soon be offering HD as well.)

2. TiVo is clearly not opposed to offering more VOD partners. (C'mon Netflix!!!)

A man can dream, can't he? Also of note, TiVo has confirmed that YouTube support will be coming this summer. Here's the full press release: