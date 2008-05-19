How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Titanic DNA Fountain Pens Made With Real Wreckage

Last year we brought you news that designers Romain Jerome were making wristwatches out of parts acquired from Titanic herself, and now they're doing it again, this time with a fountain pen. The Titanic DNA pen has a steel band made from genuine wreck-salvaged rusty metal mixed with other steel from the shipyards that originally made the ill-fated ship.

Furthermore, the entire pen has a nautical design with rivets, propellers and funnels dotted about. The theme continues even inside, where a ship's wheel-shaped gear operates a propeller that pushes ink to the nib, all visible through a little sapphire-glass porthole.

There're only 88 in existence, and considering the Titanic metal, and the gold and palladium elsewhere in the construction, we can only imagine that the price would've surprised even Titanic's owners. [Vialuxe via Born Rich]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles