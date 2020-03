Besides the iPhone or maybe even the RAZR, Nokia's N95 has to be the most cloned mobile phone in recent Chinese history (not counting the ridiculous copiers in the Tang dynasty). In this case, it's called the MM95 and it's about the length of a guy's finger and the width of two. Exwang.cn (heh heh, wang) has more pics, but unless you've got the hands of a little baby, it's going to be incredibly hard to use. Though maybe Carrie could figure this one out. [JustAMP via Into Mobile]