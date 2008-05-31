How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This Skinny BenQ T850 Packs a Fat Touch Screen

BenQ's gear is usually pretty standard stuff, but the new T850 is pushing the envelope a bit. Claiming to be the world's thinnest 8MP camera at 14.9 millimeters thin, it also manages to squeeze in a large 3-inch LCD display. But the neatest part is that after you take shots with up to 3X zoom and 1600 ISO, you can tap, circle and swipe your way through the photos. I'm not quite convinced that touchscreens are needed in a well-designed point-and-shoot, but as long as the controls are optional, it's certainly not hurting anyone. No word on price yet. [BenQ via Crave]

