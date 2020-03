We long wondered just how it would be possible to play Guitar Hero on the DS in the upcoming Guitar Hero: On Tour. There was this big attachment thing and this pick thing and this "will people really play this in public?" thing. Now a new video explains the process in excruciatingly cheesy detail. Looking at the hardware this closely, I'm betting that the stylus (pick) is going to induce a lot more whining than the fret buttons. What do you think? [Kotaku]