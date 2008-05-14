How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The World's Most Terrifying Weapons

If you have ever lost sleep thinking about what military labs the world over are cooking up to shoot up, blow up, or otherwise maim their enemies (and sometimes innocent civilians), you may want to skip the list of the world's "spookiest" weapons collected by Pop Sci. Many of the 20 we are already familiar with, like nuclear weapons, the cornershot, Metal Storm guns, "Scream" beams, Rail Guns and the infamous Puke Flashlight. However, there are other technologies on the list that you may not be familiar with.

Some of the most interesting of these include "The Rods from God"—a satellite system that uses sophisticated targeting mechanisms and gravity to drop large metals rods to the earth (at speeds approaching 11,000 metres per second) and the MK-ULTRA mind control experiments conducted from the 1950's through much of the 70's. All in all a decent list, but I would like to humbly submit the compressed air knife and the potential behind a one-petawatt laser. For the full list, hit the following link. [PopSci Thanks Anthony!]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles