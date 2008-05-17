The Ugliest, Fattest MacBook Ever Is Only US$6800

This overwrought leather and anodised aluminium slab is US$6800. It's a MacBook. Sure, the underside is European aniline leather, and it comes with Windows XP and Office pre-installed. But it's just a MacBook, fattened up with 2.5 extra pounds and a couple extra inches of aluminium and dead animal hide, and a generous slathering of shitty taste. But don't feel guilty! No, because you're also buying an XO Laptop for a struggling child in a developing country, like Alabama. And that is priceless. Plus six thousand, eight hundred US dollars.

[Munk Bogballe via Ars Technica]