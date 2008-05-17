How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Ugliest, Fattest MacBook Ever Is Only US$6800

This overwrought leather and anodised aluminium slab is US$6800. It's a MacBook. Sure, the underside is European aniline leather, and it comes with Windows XP and Office pre-installed. But it's just a MacBook, fattened up with 2.5 extra pounds and a couple extra inches of aluminium and dead animal hide, and a generous slathering of shitty taste. But don't feel guilty! No, because you're also buying an XO Laptop for a struggling child in a developing country, like Alabama. And that is priceless. Plus six thousand, eight hundred US dollars.

macbook uglymacbook uglymacbook ugly

[Munk Bogballe via Ars Technica]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles