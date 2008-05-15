The Tempo Chair For Rebellious Workaholics

Your job has you on the go nearly 24/7, which means that every so often you may have to drop everything and shoot out a quick email, jot down important notes or even pick up on an impromptu meeting. The Tempo Chair by Andrea Ruggiero aims to supply a functional piece of furniture where you can conduct this business quickly in a public space without being confined to traditional seating postures. I don't know whether the Tempo Chair will ever become an actual product, but I would welcome any seating arrangement that does not require me to "get creative" while using my laptop in a public area.

[Core77]