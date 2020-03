Anybody else out there a big Top Chef fan? Because The Smoking Gun is a product right out of Richard Blais' arsenal. Packable with any wood chips you like, the gun lets out a steady stream of smoke that can "marinate" foods in flavour when the grill just won't do. I'm not sure that I subscribe to the idea that Saran Wrapping some smoke around food for a few minutes while setting the table will rock one's palate, but you can give it a try yourself for US$50. [Cuisine Technology via ShinyShiny]