The Rumbler: Police Sirens on Steroids



While hearing a normal police siren coming after you is scary enough for most people, the folks behind The Rumbler want to make it impossible for you to run away due to your pants quickly filling with feces. Essentially, it's a standard police siren that's been roided up with an extra amplifier and two (count 'em!) subwoofers. It works by " creating a lower-pitched sound that should cut through pretty much any traffic din and that can create vibrations that might get the attention of otherwised soundproofed motorists or pedestrians," ensuring that even people listening to Mastadon cranked up with sealed earbuds turn and take notice. [Product Page via Book of Joe]