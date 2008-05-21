The Nintendo DS and Xbox 360 ALMOST Hooked Up

Many of our readers may not necessarily be all that interested in a title called Viva Pinata: Trouble In Paradise. We get that. But did you know that the game almost got the Xbox 360 and Nintendo DS working together? Blasphemy! No, just a simple trick, actually.

Since Trouble in Paradise is essentially coming out for both the Xbox 360 and DS (the DS version is called Pocket Paradise), Rare played with the idea of having the 360's optional camera take shots of the DS screen. This would allow DS gamers to transfer or view pinatas on their 360 (a la Pokemon).

A Rare employee explained, "We got it to work, but it was too late in the development cycle..." On the plus side, it looks like they do have the trick working for transferring Zune and iPod content to the 360 (via "card cordes"). But obviously without a full game behind either of those platforms, the experience will be more of a novelty. [MTVMultiplayer]