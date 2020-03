An amazing coffee table, a mouse... now an Apple remote? Is there nothing the classic NES controller can't be modded into? Well, probably many things. But this one is at least simple to do and rather neat, involving a minimum of fiddling with solder and wires inside the NES. And you end up with a still fairly small Apple controller with added retro gaming chic. Are we witnessing a new modding culture to rival steampunk, I wonder? Controllerpunk? [Hacknmod— Thanks Joe]