The Mvix MV-2500U: An Ultra Portable, HDD-Based High-Def Media Center

Mvix has announced their new, mini MV-2500U media player, which supports a 2.5-inch hard drive but can still cram in most of the features of its big brothers (the MX-780HD and MX-760) in a package about the size of a PDA. It can also support drives as big as 250GB, which should be enough to store about 100 DVD-quality movie titles. Other features include: 480p, 720p, 1080i compatibility and support for MPEG-1, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4, DVD (VOB, IFO), DivX (3/4/5/6), Xvid, BivX, VCD (DAT) formats. The MV-2500U is available now for $149. Press release after the break.

MvixUSA Launches Ultra Portable HDD-based Hi-Def Media Player

Fairfax, VA (PRWEB) May 1, 2008 — Mvix (USA), Inc., a leader in HDD-based, portable media playback solutions, announces the launch of yet another hi-def media decoder now in ultra small size. The new Mvix MV-2500U supports the small 2.5-inch hard drive, but boasts of most of the key features of its predecessors like MX-780HD or MX-760. It can support HDDs as large as250GB hard disk, enough to carry 100 DVD- quality movie titles.

Introducing this next generation portable gadget in MvixUSA's corporate office in Fairfax, VA, Mike Mallon, the Business Development Manager of MvixUSA commented, "MvixMV-2500U is the perfect companion for the people on the move. People, who enjoy travelling on RVs or boats, can virtually carry their entire home theatre collection in this tiny marvel, and enjoy the same hi-def video quality. What differentiates our product from other portable video devices are the quality of video output and versatility in terms of video and audio formats support."

Extremely competitively priced, this black beauty fits everyone's pocket, both in terms of size and dollars

MV-2500U comes in a stunning black look and just measures under 5x3x0.5 inches in dimension, almost the size of a PDA. "Extremely competitively priced, this black beauty fits everyone's pocket, both in terms of size and dollars," commented Mike.

Mvix MV-2500U uses a 2.5" PATA / IDE HDD and supports large-sized hard drives (250GB). When connected to the PC, it works just like an external USB 2.0 hard drive. It comes with a highly functional and ergonomically-designed IR remote control. It is capable of storing and decoding hours of standard or high definition digital video (480p, 720p, 1080i) in over a dozen file formats. Video file formats supported include files encoded in MPEG-1, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4, DVD (VOB, IFO), DivX ® (3/4/5/6), Xvid, BivX ®, VCD (DAT) for both PAL and NTSC systems.

The news of Mvix MV-2500U comes within three months of launch of MvixUSA's flagship model MX-780HD (introduced during CES in January). MvixUSA foresees a very positive response for MV-2500U from the market, particularly in mobile entertainment segment. "MV-2500U is our exclusive product for the mobile community, who wants to maintain the quality of their digital lifestyle, even when they are on the move. We continue to innovate in products and features, catering to different markets and supporting our customers with our unmatched technical support platform," Mike added.