The Most Awesome Song Ever, Scientifically Speaking, Sucks So, So Hard

Do you remember the most annoying song ever from last month? The duo behind it, Komar and Melamid, have used data from the same survey—about the music people like the most—to compose what, survey says, should be the best song ever. I think it's worse than the most annoying song, actually, like a South Park parody of thick 'n' syrupy Boyz II Men-style early 90s R&B, complete with Kenny G sax, guitar solos and male/female harmonies (though the dude actually sounds like Trey Parker). It shows you what a musical genius Rick Astley truly was. And this says nothing of the lyrics. [The Most Wanted Song via Listening Post]