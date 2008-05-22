The "Great Swallow" Project: How One Insane Person Gained Notoriety

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I don't know what you thought "the great swallow project" was (actually I do), but I can tell you what it's not. It is definitely not the act of a sane, rational person. For some reason or another, artist Benjamin Verdonck built a nest hanging high on the Rotterdam Weena Tower in the Netherlands. Apparently he has been sitting in the nest for a few days now, acting like a bird and gazing longingly at pedestrians and the giant egg he placed in the street. If you can't actually make it to see this installation in person, you can still get a feel for the weirdness in the video after the break.


[Nest Rotterdam via rebel:art via Neatorama]

