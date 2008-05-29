The Fine(ish) Print on Sprint's 5GB Data Cap

Yes, the upcoming 5GB cap on Sprint's data plan is true. While heartbreaking, it's not all doom and gloom—according to these details from Cnet, at least Sprint won't be a total dick about it. Besides having an easy way to monitor your slurpage at Sprint.com, "going over once in a while is OK" and they'll be checking usage "using a rolling, three-month basis." But, if you go over two consecutive months, your arse may get terminated. They're still looking at options for people who need more data (like us), which hopefully they'll bring out soon. [Crave]