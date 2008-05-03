The Alphagrip Handheld PC is Ergonomically Insane

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You may recognise Alphagrip from their bizarre line of handheld keyboard/trackball mouse hybrid controllers—but by the looks of their entry into Microsoft's Next Gen PC design competition, it appears that they are planning on taking things a step further by integrating a computer screen. The controller itself is basically a beefed-up version of their previous product—a design intended to maximize typing speed, conveniences and comfort.

alphagrip2alphagrip3alphagrip4

However, it seems that the guys at Alphagrip have such a boner for ergonomic design that the screen itself seems like an afterthought. Seriously, the whole screen area irritates me—from the heart-shaped frame to the poorly placed controls flanking the display. For these reasons alone, I doubt highly that it will win the competition much less become an actual commercial product in this form. [Alphagrip via Next Gen PC via Techpin via Gearfuse]

