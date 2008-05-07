That Chanel Rocket Launcher Is SO Iraq Spring 2007

I remember a simpler time when a man needed only a rocket launcher, a sash of bullets and a red headband to mow down countless non-Caucasians. But in artist Peter Gronquist's The Revolution will be Fabulous, he explores a more complicated world of designer weaponry—one where you don't want to be caught dead wearing a pink Gucci rifle after Labour Day. We're aware that there's a deeper political message going on here, but we'd like to take the opportunity to point out that Gizmodo only recommends adding timelessly chic black weaponry to your arsenal.

