Tetris, the Bottles Blowing Edition



Our obsession with Tetris is probably only matched by LEGO, Star Wars, and Futurama. However, this video of three synchronised bottle-blowers interpreting Korobeiniki—the famous Tetris theme song—shows that a) our fetishes are really not that bad, b) we are too lazy, c) we don't have as much free time as we would like to do silly things like these (and others), or d) all of the above. Seriously, these guys are so good that we want to take them out for drinks. And use the bottle to blow the Mario theme. [Snotr]