At long last Tesla Motors has opened its first dealership in LA. The US$109,000 all-electric sports car has just started shipping to the people who first preordered them. So you can certainly go test drive one in LA now (with more dealerships set to open in other cities in the coming months), but expect to wait 15 months to get one if you decide to place an order. We're not talking about Honda Civics here, after all. [CNN]